Apple TV+ Expands Mythic Quest World with Mere Mortals

Saturday, December 17, 2022
Jamie Stalcup


Apple TV+ has ordered to series Mere Mortals, an eight-episode spin-off of its hit comedy show Mythic Quest.

Mere Mortals will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the video game from Mythic Quest. It will draw on multiple Mythic Quest episodes, including the upcoming “Sarian,” last year’s “Everlight,” season one’s “A Dark Quiet Death,” season two’s “Backstory!” and the stand-alone episode “Mythic Quest: Quarantine.”

Mythic Quest is currently in its third season. It comes from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. Mere Mortals is being written by Mythic Quest star Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney. It will be produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby,Day, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will serve as executive producers.











