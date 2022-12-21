Antenna: “Modest” Start for Netflix AVOD Tier

ADVERTISEMENT

New data from Antenna suggests that Netflix’s newly introduced advertising-supported tier has had a slow start, accounting for just 9 percent of new U.S. sign-ups last month.

The Basic with Ads tier ($6.99), introduced November 3, was the least popular of the Netflix pricing options, Antenna says, with 41 percent opting for the Basic plan ($9.99), 24 percent for the Standard plan ($15.49) and 25 percent for the Premium plan ($19.99). In addition, just 0.1 percent of Netflix’s existing U.S. subs switched to the lower-priced ad tier last month.

When HBO Max introduced its AVOD tier in June 2021, 15 percent of new sign-ups were for that plan, and 0.2 percent of existing customers made the switch, Antenna says. The lower-cost option continued to gain traction, with Antenna estimating that it accounts for about 21 percent of U.S. subs. At discovery+, about 44 percent are on the AVOD tier, Antenna reports. Hulu is at 57 percent, Paramount+ at 44 percent and Peacock at 76 percent.