Animated Comedy from Adam & Craig Malamut for FOX

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX has ordered the new animated comedy Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros. (w.t.) from creators Adam and Craig Malamut (Sports Friends, Game of Zones, The Champions) for 2024.

Co-produced by FOX Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, with Bento Box Entertainment serving as animation studio, the series centers on Mark and Hank Hoagies, who find themselves with no jobs when the Glantontown Hot Dog factory switches over to automation. Luckily, their town started a radical universal basic income program, giving all residents $3,000 per month, with no strings attached. The Hoagies and their local friends find themselves with a lot of free time and stupid ideas.

The Malamut brothers have been making animated cartoons together since 2012. Their first animated show was Sports Friends on Yahoo Screen, which led to an in-house role at Bleacher Report. They created seven seasons of Game of Zones and helped grow the animation department to become a 25-person team. They were major creative forces behind Bleacher Report’s The Champions, Gridiron Heights and many others. After six years there, the Malamuts decided to move beyond sports cartoons and pursue their dream of creating an original series.

“Adam and Craig are two of the boldest and most irreverent voices I know,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at FOX Entertainment. “This series’ distinct point of view could only come from a talented multi-hyphenate team that writes, animates and voices their work like no one else. And in the tradition of the incredible creators who have been a part of our storied Animation Domination lineup, the Malamuts have an intrepid DIY mentality that has allowed them to create some of the funniest and most surprising characters we’ve seen in a long time.”