AMC Networks Promotes for Global Content Sales

Kristin Brzoznowski


AMC Networks has elevated Mark Dee-Shapland to VP of global content sales.

Previously head of international content sales, Dee-Shapland will oversee the global sales team and manage sales in territories such as the U.S., Canada, France, Germany and Italy. Dee-Shapland, who joined the company in 2016, will continue to report to Mike Pears, executive VP of distribution and content sales.

Dee-Shapland will lead an expanded content sales team that includes two new directors of content sales who recently joined the company: Lucas Verga, who oversees sales in the Middle East, Europe and Africa; and Todd Bartoo, who oversees sales in Latin America, Asia and Oceania. Both Dee-Shapland and Verga will work out of the company’s New York office, while Bartoo is based in Los Angeles.

Dee-Shapland commented: “I’m thrilled that my team and I are now representing all of AMC Networks’ brands, including WE tv’s lifestyle catalog. We are beyond excited to be heading back to Cannes for MIPCOM, bringing to market what is, without doubt, the best slate AMC Networks has ever fielded.”











