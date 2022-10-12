AMC+ Expands Global Footprint

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks’ premium SVOD service AMC+ has expanded its global footprint with recent launches in Spain, Korea, India, New Zealand and Australia.

In Spain, AMC+ has launched on Orange TV, Vodafone TV and Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video and Apple TV. It’s also carried on Prime Video and Apple TV in India. In South Korea, it launched with KT’s Olleh TV. In New Zealand, AMC+ is now available through a suite of direct-to-consumer apps. In Australia, the service is available direct to consumer, as well as on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Miquel Penella, president of streaming services for AMC Networks, commented: “These recent international launches highlight the growing demand for AMC+ across major affiliates and distribution partners as we bring our slate of groundbreaking dramas and epic fan-driven franchises to new audiences. We are looking forward to working with key operators and platforms as we continue the global rollout of AMC+ in the months ahead.”