Amazon Freevee Greenlights Live Music Performance Series

Amazon Freevee has greenlit the performance program Monumental: An Artists Den Experience, which is set to debut on March 31 in the U.K., U.S. and Germany.

Made up of one-hour specials, the series presents performances, exclusive interviews and venue vignettes with recording artists, highlighting their connections to iconic locations. The premiere episode, “Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens,” will see Ellie Goulding perform songs from her upcoming fifth studio album.

Goulding’s career thus far has seen her earn two Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination and two BRIT Awards. She has sold more than 27 million albums and 216 million singles. Her upcoming album Higher Than Heaven is releasing at the end of March from Interscope Records.

Goulding is also an activist and philanthropist. She was awarded the U.N.’s New Voices Award in recognition of her wider activism and became a goodwill ambassador for U.N. Environment. She is an ambassador with the World Wildlife Fund as well. London’s Kew Gardens, where Goulding will be performing, is home to the world’s largest Victorian glasshouse, which is home to some of the world’s rarest and most threatened plants.

Monumental is created and executive produced by Mark Lieberman and co-executive produced by Amber Mundinger, both part of Artists Den Entertainment. Todd Wagner, Mark Cuban and Haley Jones of 2929 Productions also serve as executive producers.

“Artists Den is known for creating visionary, once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences—tapping into intimate performances from the world’s most popular, influential or on-the-rise artists,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and unscripted programming at Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Artists Den on Monumental. Featuring fan-favorite musicians performing in their favorite places, we’re delivering our customers an exclusive musical escape to beautiful locations around the globe.”

“Monumental is a natural and exciting extension of the Artists Den mission,” noted Lieberman. “For over 15 years, we’ve produced countless cultural events and premium concerts for television, telling unique artist stories in the context of their personal Artists Den.”

“In partnership with Amazon Studios, we are thrilled to push the envelope even further with Monumental and expand what’s possible on a grander scale in the most epic locations,” added Mundinger.