Alyssa Milano Headlining MIPCOM WGE Power Lunch

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor, producer, activist and entrepreneur Alyssa Milano is set to attend MIPCOM with A+E Networks, headlining the Women in Global Entertainment (WGE) Power Lunch.

“Stronger Together” is the theme for this year’s WGE Power Lunch, which is marking its tenth anniversary at MIPCOM. In her keynote, Milano will touch upon her recently sealed first-look deal with A+E Studios to write and produce projects aimed at U.S. and global audiences. The partnership demonstrates A+E’s mission to ensure representation of women behind and in front of the camera.

The WGE Power Lunch is co-hosted by A+E Networks in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter. It will be held at the Majestic Hotel on Monday, October 17.

Milano will also present the inaugural behind the scenes award at the Diversify TV Excellence Awards, presented by MIPCOM in association with founding presenting partner A+E Networks. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19.

“Alyssa is a fantastic spokesperson for women and has been a strong voice and influencer championing women in our industry,” said Melissa Madden, senior VP of international marketing at A+E Networks. “I think she’s going to be incredibly inspiring. She’s going to tell her story and light a fire for us all.”

Madden continued, “This year’s theme, ‘Stronger Together,’ is about connecting women and accountability for assisting other women with their career paths. The room will be full of women who have achieved success. But we’ll also be asking, ‘Who helped you?’ and ‘Whom are you helping?’”

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES, said, “The Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch reaches its tenth anniversary this year more relevant than ever. From her early advocacy of the #MeToo movement, Alyssa has been a true catalyst for change and her impact hugely significant. We are delighted to welcome her to Cannes for what I have no doubt will be an enlightening session, and our thanks to A+E Networks who founded this amazing event with us.”

Liz Soriano, senior VP of international programming at A+E Networks, added, “We continue to be encouraged by the results of our Broader Focus initiative. Some 65 percent of the writers for our original movies are women, 56 percent of the directors of our movies are also women, while 50 percent of our executive producers have been women. We are excited to be extending Broader Focus to support women in this industry further into the next generation.”