Alon Shtruzman Stepping Down from Keshet International

After a ten-year tenure, Alon Shtruzman is exiting his post as the CEO of Keshet International (KI) at the end of 2022.

Avi Nir, Keshet Media Group’s CEO, said, “Probably for many years to come, there will be talk around the campfire and on Zoom in London, Los Angeles, New York, Munich and Tel Aviv about Alon Shtruzman’s ten years at KI. Perhaps historians will rightly call it the ‘glorious decade.’ Keshet had a dream of a global Israeli content company—a realistic dream, which was based on the talent and ability of Israeli creators and the belief that this talent can reach anywhere in the world—and Alon is undoubtedly the dream maker who has created a one-of-a-kind world.”

“Today, KI is an international company in every way,” Nir continued. “Its content—Israeli, British, American, German and more—is broadcast all over the world. Wherever the company produces or co-produces, Keshet’s name and reputation proceed it as one of the most promising and creative companies in the global television landscape, and it optimistically looks forward to the future.”

Nir added, “I have had the privilege of accompanying Alon and the people of KI throughout the last decades and have seen up close how this dream has been realized with the help of his tireless leadership and faith. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with Alon all over the globe, at all hours of the day and in all media, and experiencing his energy, humanity and hopeless optimism. Thank you very much, and good luck Alon.”

Shtruzman said, “The ten years since KI was founded have been an amazing experience for me. So much has happened to our industry during this time, and I’m beyond proud of how much KI has evolved and adapted during this last decade. I am grateful to Keshet and Avi Nir for the faith and support, to KI’s management and the entire team for conquering so many peaks and taking our content across the world, and to the buyers, producers and creators who were part of this exciting journey.”