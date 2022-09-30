Alisa Bowen Promoted to President of Disney+

ADVERTISEMENT

Alisa Bowen has been named president of Disney+, after having served as executive VP of global business operations for Disney streaming.

In this post, Bowen will build on the flagship streaming service’s reputation as a global destination for premium content. Bowen has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since its launch in 2019.

Bowen will continue to report to Michael Paull, president of direct to consumer at Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution. Regional leaders for Disney+ in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Asia Pacific and Latin America will report jointly to Bowen and regional leadership.

Bowen joined Disney in 2017 as senior VP of digital media and CTO of the company’s international operations, where she led a transformation of Disney’s channel broadcast technology, content operations and digital publishing across EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Prior to Disney, Bowen served as CTO of News Corp Australia.

“Alisa has been an indispensable member of our leadership team since the inception of Disney+,” said Paull. “She possesses a rare and valuable combination of deep institutional knowledge, forward-thinking innovation and global vision rooted in a strong focus on our consumer that is perfectly suited for this critical role, and I am confident that she will have an immediate and positive impact on the business.”

“Disney+ is a phenomenal growth story and has delighted fans around the world at tremendous scale. We have a best-in-class team behind this success and I’m excited to partner with them in this new role, as we drive the next phase of Disney+ growth,” added Bowen. “Our upcoming content is incredibly exciting, and we are committed to innovation to give our fans and subscribers the best possible experience, including more choice on how they can enjoy Disney+.”