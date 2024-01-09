Africa Set for Pay-TV Subs Gain

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of pay-TV subscribers in Africa is set to hit 55 million by 2029, a net gain of 12 million, according to Digital TV Research.

The region will add 7 million pay-TV subs and 5 million pay DTT homes, according to the report. By 2029, the 55 million total will include 33 million satellite customers and 21 million DTT subs, up from 26 million and 16 million, respectively, in 2023.

Per Digital TV Research, Nigeria will be the largest individual pay-TV market with 10.2 million subs, ahead of South Africa’s 8.1 million. Four countries will supply nearly half of the pay TV subscriber total by 2029 and eight countries will account for two-thirds of the total.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, noted: “Despite a recent slowdown in new subscriptions, Africa still has plenty of pay TV potential. Between 2023 and 2029, 27 million TV households are to be added—taking the total 130 million.”