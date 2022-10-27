AFM Spotlight: Incendo

ADVERTISEMENT

Incendo is bringing to AFM a variety of horror films, including a reimagining of Terror Train.

Based on the 1980 cult classic, the new film follows a group of college seniors aboard a party train that descends into chaos when a masked killer wreaks havoc.

Marry F*** Kill, written by Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin (Slasher), sees a group of college friends reunite at a funeral after being scarred by an innocent game of Marry F** Kill, which led to something far more sinister and the demise of their friendship. It “combines the classic slasher with thrills from the paranormal,” notes Gavin Reardon, international sales and co-productions executive.

Also on Incendo’s slate is The Amityville Curse, based on Hans Holzer’s book of the same name.

The appeal for the three films “comes from the demand and success of the horror genre, as well as the strength of these brands,” Reardon says.