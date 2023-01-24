A+E Networks Names Head of Global Content Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has hired Deborah K. Bradley as executive VP of global content sales, a newly formed role.

Bradley will oversee the team responsible for licensing original and existing content to A+E Networks’ global streaming partners and all U.S. linear and nonlinear platforms. She is responsible for expanding A+E’s presence across third-party multimedia platforms. She will also be charged with expanding the distribution of A+E’s growing FAST channel portfolio.

Based in Atlanta, Bradley will report to Mark Garner, executive VP of content sales and business development.

Bradley has 20-plus years of experience in media, having served as executive VP of networks optimization, content strategy and commercialization at Turner Entertainment (now Warner Bros. Discovery) and previously held various executive roles at CBS Television Distribution and Paramount Domestic Television (now Paramount Global). She also was Strategic Advisor to the CEO at Magid, an entertainment and consumer consultancy and research firm.

“Throughout her career, Deb has demonstrated deep knowledge of growing platform businesses, brokered industry-leading content sharing and licensing deals between networks, studios and streaming platforms, is passionate about the consumer experience on digital platforms, and possesses an innate ability to best serve audiences,” said Garner. “We look forward to her stewardship as A+E Networks further expands its premium global content offerings.”