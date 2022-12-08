Video: Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker Talk Abbott Elementary

Thursday, December 8, 2022
Kristin Brzoznowski


Now in its second season on ABC, Abbott Elementary has been a breakout comedy hit. The mockumentary-style sitcom garnered multiple Emmy wins and nominations this year and much praise for creator (and star) Quinta Brunson. Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker serve as executive producers and showrunners on the series, produced by their own Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.

 

Abbott Elementary is the latest of their series, including HBO Max’s animated hit Harley Quinn for Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment, which wrapped its third season, and its spin-off Noonan’s, which was recently ordered to series for HBO Max. Halpern and Schumacker talk to World Screen Weekly about the success of Abbott Elementary, working with characters and IP that have fervent fan bases and what’s next for Delicious Non-Sequitur.











