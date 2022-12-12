Abbott Elementary Leads Golden Globe TV Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced, with Abbott Elementary securing five nominations and Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus scoring four nods each.

By platform, HBO Max and Netflix each landed 14 nominations, followed by Hulu with 10, FX with 9 and ABC and Apple TV+ with 6 each. AMC+/AMC scored 2 each, with individual nominations for Disney+, Paramount Network, Showtime and Starz.

The contenders for best TV drama are Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Ozark and Severance.

The best actress nods in the category are Emma D’arcy for House of the Dragon, Laura Linney for Ozark, Imelda Staunton for The Crown, Hilary Swank for Alaska Daily and Zendaya for Euphoria. The actor nods went to Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Kevin Costner for Yellowstone, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul and Adam Scott for Severance.

For comedy or musical, the nominees are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday.

Performance nods for comedy went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, Jenna Ortega for Wednesday and Jean Smart for Hacks on the actress side. For actors, the nominees are Donald Glover for Atlanta, Bill Hader for Barry, Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

Supporting actress nominees for musical, comedy or drama are Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, Hannah Einbinder for Hacks, Julia Garner for Ozark, Janelle James for Abbott Elementary and Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary. On the supporting actor side, the nominees are John Lithgow for The Old Man, Jonathan Pryce for The Crown, John Turturro for Severance, Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary and Henry Winkler for Barry.

In the category for limited series, anthology or TV movie, the nominees are Black Bird, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus.

In the same category, the best actress nominees are Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy, Julia Garner for Inventing Anna, Lily James for Pam & Tommy, Julia Roberts for Gaslit and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout. The actor nods went to Taron Egerton for Black Bird, Colin Firth for The Staircase, Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven, Evan Peters for Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy.

Supporting nods in the limited series, anthology or TV movie arena went to Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, Claire Danes for Fleishman Is In Trouble, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven, Niecy Nash for Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus. The actor side features F. Murray Abraham for The White Lotus, Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient, Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird, Richard Jenkins for Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Seth Rogen for Pam & Tommy.