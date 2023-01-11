Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, White Lotus Score Golden Globes

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, top winners among the TV categories were ABC’s Abbott Elementary and HBO’s The White Lotus and House of the Dragon.

Abbott Elementary won for best television series musical or comedy. Performance nods in the category went to Jeremy Allen White for The Bear and Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.

House of the Dragon scored the win for best television series drama. On the performance side, Kevin Costner won for Yellowstone and Zendaya won for Euphoria.

The White Lotus took the win for limited series or TV movie. The performance winners were Evan Peters for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout.

Supporting wins for musical comedy or drama series went to Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary and Julia Garner for Ozark. Supporting wins for series, limited series or TV movie went to Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird and Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus.

Ryan Murphy was presented with the the Carol Burnett Award, and Eddie Murphy received the Cecil B. deMille Award.