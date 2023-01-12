29th SAG Awards Nominations Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on February 26, were unveiled by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus).

The nominees for outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series are Steve Carell (The Patient), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Sam Elliott (1883), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) and Evan Peters (Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story). The nominees in the female category are Emily Blunt (The English), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

In the drama category, outstanding performance by a male actor nominees are Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Adam Scott (Severance). The female nominees are Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Julia Garner (Ozark), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Zendaya (Euphoria).

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series nominees are Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks). Nominees in the male category are Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Bill Hader (Barry), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear).

Nominations for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series went to the casts of Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark, Severance and The White Lotus. For a comedy series, the casts of Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building are nominated.

The motion picture nominees for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role are Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle). The nominees in the female category are Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

For outstanding performance in a supporting role, male nominees are Paul Dano (The Fabelmans), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse). The female nominees are Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture nominees are the casts of Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and Women Talking.

The nominees for outstanding action performances by film and TV stunt ensembles were revealed by SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. Andor, The Boys, House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Stranger Things earned nominations for the TV category, while Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick and The Woman King scored nominations for the movie category.