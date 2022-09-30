2022 International Emmy Nominees Hail from 23 Countries

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the nominations for the 2022 International Emmy Awards, with 60 nominees spanning 23 countries across 15 categories.

Nominees come from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, the U.K. and the U.S.

This year’s awards feature three kids awards and a new sports documentary category.

In the performance categories, best actor nominees are Sverrir Gudnason in En Kunglig Affär (Sweden), Scoot McNairy in Narcos: Mexico (Mexico), Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime (U.K.) and Lee Sun-Kyun in Dr. Brain (South Korea). The nominees for best actress are Celine Buckens in Showtrial (U.K.), Leticia Colin in Onde Está Meu Coração (Brazil), Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka (South Africa) and Lou de Laâge in Le Bal des Folles (France).

In the drama category, nominees are Lupin (France), Narcos: Mexico (Mexico), Reyka (South Africa) and Vigil (U.K.).

Nominated comedies are Búnker (Mexico), Dreaming Whilst Black (U.K.), On The Verge (France) and Sex Education (U.K.).

In the kids animation category, Dapinty, Una Aventura Musicolor (Colombia), Fumetsu No Anata E (Japan), Les Lapins Cretins—Invasion: Mission sur Mars (France) and Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas (U.K.) are nominated.

For kids factual and entertainment, nominations went to Ikke Gjor Dette Mot Klimaet! (Norway), My Better World (South Africa), Newsround Special—Let’s Talk About Periods (U.K.) and Sueños Latinoamericanos (Chile).

Kids live-action nominees are Anonima (Mexico), Hardball season two (Australia), Kabam! (Netherlands) and Lightspeed (Singapore).

Best documentary nominees are Enfants De Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre (France), Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance (Japan), O Caso Evandro (Brazil) and The Return: Life After ISIS (U.K.).

The sports documentary category sees as nominees Chivas (Mexico), Kiyou No Kata (Japan), Nadia (France) and Queen Of Speed (U.K.).

The non-scripted entertainment category includes La Voz Argentina season three (Argentina), LOL: Last One Laughing Germany (Germany), Love on the Spectrum season two (Australia) and Top Chef Middle East season five (United Arab Emirates).

Arts programming nominees include Bios: Calamaro (Argentina), Charlie Chaplin, Le Génie De La Liberté (France), Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (U.K.) and Wonderful World: A New York Jazz Story (Japan).

Nominations for non-English-language U.S. primetime program went to the 2021 Latin American Music Awards, Buscando A Frida, La Suerte De Loli and Malverde, El Santo Patrón.

In the telenovela category, contenders are Nos Tempos Do Imperador (Brazil), Two Lives (Spain), YeonMo (South Korea) and You Are My Hero (China).

Short-form series nominations went to Espíritu Pionero (Argentina), Fly on the Wall (Qatar), Nissene i bingen (Norway) and Rūrangi (New Zealand).

Nominated TV movies/miniseries are Help (U.K.), Il est elle (France), Isabel, La Historia Íntima De La Escritora Isabel Allende (Chile) and On The Job (Philippines).

The winners will be announced at the 50th International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City on November 21.

“When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world,” said International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner. “We look forward to recognizing these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy.”