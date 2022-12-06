108 Media Acquires Piccadilly Pictures, Launches AsiaPac Venture

ADVERTISEMENT

108 Media has reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the London-based film and television financing firm Piccadilly Pictures.

108 Media is also launching Piccadilly Pictures APAC, a new content investment fund headquartered in Singapore for the pan-Asian region focusing on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.

108 Media CEO Abhi Rastogi said: “Piccadilly and its team will supercharge 108 Media’s ambitions to be the leading cross-continental film and television finance firm capturing multiple revenue streams and the latent lending opportunities across the world, with a focus on aligning the marketplace’s price points with investible and value-driven screen products, all bolstered by real-time sales data and reliable in-house assessment.”

108 Media President Justin Deimen added: “What Piccadilly Pictures APAC represents is a new way forward of how the media ecosystem in the Asian regions can and will evolve. As bigger and more complex content co-productions from this part of the world become further in demand internationally, so does its need for visible and sophisticated media financing solutions. We look forward to growing our team with exceptional partners like Chris and Robert, who are pioneers in this field, bringing terrific returns and performances.”

The Piccadilly team of Whitehouse and Figg issued a joint statement on the partnership: “Given the expanding demand for entertainment in the international marketplace, this is an exciting opportunity to work with talent from all over the world, including within the impressive Asian production sector. The ability to work closely with 108 Media and the additional funding available to Piccadilly will greatly increase our capacity and effectiveness.”